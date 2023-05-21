NEWS AND OPINION:

Here’s a positive phenomenon backed up with numbers: Republican governors appear to govern better.

“Republican-led states are the ones creating jobs and leading the economic recovery. The latest state jobs report shows that eight of the top 10 states for jobs recovered since the coronavirus pandemic began are led by Republican governors, and all 10 states have Republican-controlled legislatures. Out of the top 10 states with the lowest unemployment rates, eight are led by Republican governors,” advises a new report from the Republican National Committee, citing current data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Americans are voting with their feet, with Democrat-run states seeing a mass exodus as families and businesses are flocking to Republican-led states. The top 10 counties that saw the largest decreases in population in 2022 are all located in states led by Democrat governors, with these counties home to Democrat-run cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and Detroit,” the report said.

But that’s not all.

“According to a report from the National Association of Realtors, California, New York, and Illinois lost the most people in 2022,” the report noted.

“The numbers don’t lie and the contrast in leadership is stark – while Joe Biden creates crisis after crisis, Republican governors are creating jobs and economic opportunity. Biden’s failed agenda causes suffering for American families while Republican-led states continue to keep Americans working, children in schools, and small businesses operating,” said Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Cling.”

A veteran political advisor has an observation about the nature of former President Donald Trump’s standing in the 2024 presidential race — which is already getting complicated.

“Amid President Joe Biden’s struggles and the surprising strength of Democrat presidential primary candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., presidential adviser Dick Morris says former President Donald Trump has a great chance at pulling in Democrat support,” notes a Newsmax report released Sunday.

Yes, he has earned Democratic support.

“Trump is developing a real cling, a real basis for winning a significant share of the Democratic vote against Biden, maybe 20-30% — which would be enough to swing the election,” Mr. Morris told Newsmax’s “Saturday Report.”

Mr. Morris, incidentally, authored a book titled “The Return: Trump’s Big Comeback in 2024,” which was published by Humanix Books on July 12.

SOMETHING FOR UKRAINE

During his recent visit to Japan, President Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation must have been productive.

The U.S. Defense Department announced Sunday that “additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs” was now underway — marking the 38th drawdown of equipment from U.S. inventories for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last year.

The assistance is valued at $375 million and set “to push back against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression.”

The package includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; laser-guided rocket system munitions; and demolition munitions.

In addition, Ukraine will also receive armored bridging systems; armored medical treatment vehicles; trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment; logistics support equipment; thermal imagery systems; plus spare parts and other field equipment.

As of Feb. 24, the U.S. has offered $76.8 billion to Ukraine in military, humanitarian and financial aid, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a research organization based in Germany.

COULD YOUR TOWN DO IT?

There has been much media coverage of migrants seeking to cross the U.S. border — with particular emphasis on logistics. Where can they go after arriving; where can they live?

The public is paying attention.

A CBS News poll released Sunday revealed that 69% of the respondents are paying attention to media stories centered on the arrival of migrants in such cities as New York City and Chicago; 50% disapprove of this practice.

Another 52% would favor a plan to try to find temporary housing and social services for migrants in the city or town where they live. Yet 63% of the respondents agreed that their own town “does not have space” to house migrants.

The CBS News poll of 2,188 U.S. adults was conducted May 17-19.

VIVEK HAS A MOMENT

Political outsider, entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has announced that his presidential campaign is now accepting Bitcoin donations, according to an advisory shared with Inside the Beltway.

The campaign pointed out that 22% of U.S. adults own Bitcoin.

“Vivek 2024 is putting its money where its mouth is and demonstrating Vivek’s commitment to advance Bitcoin’s participation in the American monetary system,” the advisory said.

“Bitcoin creates competition for the dollar. Competition breeds innovation. As well as serious reform to the Federal Reserve, including slashing headcount by 90%, Bitcoin will keep the Fed honest,” Mr. Ramaswamy said in a statement.

“This campaign is about reviving American confidence. The innovation that Bitcoin fosters is part of that revival,” he noted.

POLL DU JOUR

• 41% of Republican voters would vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if former President Donald Trump does not run for president in 2024.

• 14% would vote for former Vice President Mike Pence if Mr. Trump does not run.

• 8% would choose entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in that event.

• 7% would choose former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 6% Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

• 3% would choose Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. 2% Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

• 1% would choose former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

• 3% would choose “someone else.”

• 15% don’t know whom they would support in such a circumstance.

SOURCE: A Harvard University Center for American Political Studies/Harris/HarrisX poll of 2,004 registered U.S. voters conducted online May 17-18.

