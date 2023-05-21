North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Sunday that the state’s new 12-week abortion law that was passed over his veto was a deal struck between “right-wing” Republicans.

“This bill was contradictory, conflicting, confusing. They wrote it in the middle of the night,” Mr. Cooper, a Democrat, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “It’s a compromise between the right wing and the radical right wing.”

The law bans most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy and includes a mandatory 72-hour waiting period for the procedure. There are 20-week exceptions for rape and incest, and a 24-week exception for “life-limiting” fetal abnormalities.

Republicans in the state Legislature, who have a supermajority, overrode Mr. Cooper’s veto of the legislation.

“We know that Republicans are unified in their assault on women’s reproductive freedom,” Mr. Cooper said. “Not a single one of them stood up even when they had made promises to the people that they weren’t going to change North Carolina’s abortion law. That tells us where we are right now.”

