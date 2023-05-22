The Border Patrol apprehended fewer than 3,000 migrants a day from Friday through Sunday, marking a dramatic lessening of chaos at the southwestern border.

Earlier this month, agents were regularly topping 9,000 apprehensions a day, and recorded at least two days of more than 10,000 arrests, as illegal crossings surged just before the end of the Title 42 pandemic emergency expulsion authority.

Experts had expected the numbers to continue to increase after Title 42 expired, but instead they have dropped precipitously.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said Monday that his agents nabbed 8,750 people over the previous three days.

At the same time, they detected another 3,441 migrants who evaded capture. That marks a “gotaway” rate of 28%, which is the highest since March.

Chief Ortiz also said two of his agents were assaulted during the three-day period.

Agents recorded 112 rescues and seized seven pounds of fentanyl, 36 pounds of cocaine and five firearms. Among their arrests were three sex offenders and one gang member.

