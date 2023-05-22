By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Updated: 5:33 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023

The author who won millions of dollars from former President Donald Trump for defamation is going after him legally for doing it again.

E. Jean Carroll filed a case Monday in federal court in Manhattan for remarks Mr. Trump made, just a day after the initial verdict, at a CNN town hall ridiculing her claims that he raped her.

