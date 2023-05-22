Tucker Carlson doesn’t want to be president.

Nevertheless, the Draft Tucker PAC began raising funds, only to learn from his lawyer that Tucker Carlson really doesn’t want to be president.

According to multiple news reports Monday night, attorney Harmeet Dhillon sent a cease-and-desist letter to the political action committee.

“Mr. Carlson will not run for President in 2024 under any circumstances, and therefore your misrepresentations are damaging to Mr. Carlson and defrauding his supporters,” Ms. Dhillon wrote in the letter Monday.

“If you do not immediately cease and desist your efforts to solicit money to ‘draft’ Mr. Carlson, we will use every legal means at our disposal to vindicate his rights and protect his supporters from these misrepresentations,” she wrote.

The attorney also accused the PAC of using Mr. Carlson’s name and image without authorization “for your own benefit” to sell donor lists at a later time.

Draft Tucker spokesman Charlie Kolean said in a statement that Mr. Carlson’s legal team had demanded it “cease all activities on his behalf. We are going to honor that request.”

The PAC hadn’t raised much money to date, though.

Chris Ekstrom, the PAC’s chairman, told The Hill only $212 had been raised online, though he had poured in $35,000 of his own money.

Nevertheless, Draft Tucker already had made one ad, which had been set for a weeklong run on the conservative Newsmax channel, in which it praises the top-rated Fox News ex-host for fighting “woke nonsense” and says “no one is more articulate and pins down leftists in both parties.”

The PAC said it asked Newsmax to pull the ad.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.