The Secret Service detained the driver of a box truck late Monday after his vehicle collided with security barriers along a park near the White House.

The U-Haul truck crashed into the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th Street shortly before 10 p.m., Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

The crash was a good distance from the White House gates, but the incident prompted road and sidewalk closures, and the nearby Hay-Adams Hotel had to be evacuated.

U.S. Park Police arrested the driver, who was not immediately identified, and “preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square,” Mr. Guglielmi said.

The driver has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a president, vice president, or family; destruction of federal property; and trespassing, according to Fox 5.

Investigators searched the truck and found nothing dangerous inside, though they removed a Nazi flag. The red, white and black flag was placed on the sidewalk and can be clearly seen in footage posted by Fox 5.

