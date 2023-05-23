Twitter CEO Elon Musk hinted whom he’ll support for president when he retweeted Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign announcement.

The South Carolina Republican announced his candidacy at an event Monday. His office tweeted out the video of the announcement with the caption “Let’s go!”

Mr. Musk retweeted the video to his millions of followers soon after.

Mr. Scott is entering an already crowded Republican primary field, with two popular candidates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, still officially out of the race. Former President Donald Trump leads the pack by a wide margin, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are still fighting for support.

Mr. Musk has become increasingly interested in presidential politics the past few years. He said last year that he would want a president who is more of a centrist and confirmed in a follow-up tweet that he would support Mr. DeSantis for president. The Florida governor has not said if he’s running for the White House, but experts predict an announcement is coming soon.

Mr. Musk has detailed to his followers before that he has become more inclined to support conservative candidates over liberals, despite previously voting for Barack Obama and Joe Biden. He says he has been disappointed by the Biden administration and, since the 2020 election, has become more conservative in his public comments.

Since his takeover of Twitter last year, he has been vocally sympathetic to conservative causes and has been increasingly communicative with popular influencers on the right like Benny Johnson and Andy Ngo.

