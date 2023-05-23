The House passed legislation Tuesday to roll back an Environmental Protection Agency rule to slash emissions for heavy-duty trucks and semis, sending the GOP-led measure to President Biden’s desk for what is expected to be his fourth veto.

The bill passed 221-203 in the Republican-controlled chamber, with four Democrats voting to buck Mr. Biden: Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine and Mary Peltola of Alaska. One Republican — co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania — voted no.

The measure narrowly cleared the Democratic-led Senate last month with the help of one Democrat — Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia — after GOP senators forced a vote under what is known as the Congressional Review Act.

The legislation’s passage by Congress marked the latest bipartisan blow to Mr. Biden’s regulatory agenda, particularly as it relates to climate change policies.

Mr. Biden has vowed to veto the measure, which seeks to scuttle a recent EPA rule to cut nitrogen oxide emissions in half by 2045 from new semis and other heavy-duty trucks and pickups as part of a “Clean Trucks Plan” that the agency expects to cost between $2,500-$8,300 per vehicle.

The American Truck Dealers Association estimates it could cost even more for semi-trucks, potentially raising the price by $42,000 per vehicle and causing the prices of everyday goods also to rise.

“Truckers care about clean air as much as anyone else, but are also on the front lines of the supply chain with over 70% of America’s freight relying exclusively on trucking,” said Todd Spencer, president of the trade group Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. “Mandating equipment that has historically led to major engine reliability issues under an unrealistic timeline will have devastating effects on the reliability of America’s supply chain and ultimately on the cost and availability of consumer goods.”

The EPA touts the rule’s potential health benefits, estimating by 2045 it will prevent up to 2,900 annual premature deaths, save more than one million lost school days and generate nearly $30 billion in annual benefits.

“Heavy-duty vehicles and engines contribute to pollutants that threaten public health,” the White House Office of Management and Budget said in its veto threat. “Over time, the final rule will prevent hundreds of premature deaths, thousands of childhood asthma cases, and millions of lost school-days every year for the tens of millions of Americans who live, work, and go to school near roadways with high truck volume including truck freight routes.”

Mr. Biden’s veto would mark his fourth. The other three came earlier this year against measures to scuttle a Labor Department rule allowing corporate 401(k) plan fiduciaries to engage in environmental and socially conscious investing known as ESG; an EPA rule expanding the federal government’s authority to protect small waterways like streams and wetlands; and reimpose tariffs temporarily suspended by Mr. Biden on China-allied Southeast Asian solar panel producers.

A two-thirds majority will be needed to override Mr. Biden’s veto, which Congress has so far been unable to muster with any of his vetoes.

