JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to launch his long-anticipated presidential bid on Wednesday in an event on Twitter with Elon Musk, The Washington Times confirmed.

The DeSantis political team confirmed the governor will make the announcement in a 6 p.m. Twitter Spaces event hosted by Mr. Musk, the social media platform’s owner.

Mr. DeSantis, 44, who is now serving his second term as Florida governor, is a top contender in a GOP field that has so far been dominated by former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump, 76, leads Mr. DeSantis nationally by an average of 37 points but the early primary voting states show a closer race between the two candidates.

Mr. DeSantis’ announcement will come two days after Sen. Tim Scott, of South Carolina, announced that he would seek the GOP presidential nomination.

