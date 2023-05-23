Fairfax County police are seeking a crew of four thieves who robbed Smoke Bazaar in Springfield early Sunday after crashing a stolen 2013 Hyundai Elantra through the glass storefront.

Surveillance footage shows four suspects taking around $200 worth of merchandise from a counter as well as from shelves.

Police were on the scene by 12:40 p.m. — less than five minutes after the break-in — but the smash-and-grab crew had already fled in another stolen car, a black 2019 Hyundai Elantra.

Both cars were taken in Lorton, Virginia, with the getaway vehicle reported stolen about an hour before the break-in. That vehicle was recovered unoccupied later Sunday in the 9200 block of Wildwood Lane in Lorton.

The Fairfax County Police Department described the four suspects as between 15 and 20 years old.

