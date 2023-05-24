Amazon has released details and photos of the nearly complete first phase of its long-awaited HQ2 in Pentagon City.

The complex in Arlington County, Virginia, spans over 2 million square feet and is not your average office space. In fact, the many photos released by the company don’t show any office space at all. The promotional details show off the recreational aspects of the new complex.

HQ2, an expansion of Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, will include recreational and retail spaces, including bars, restaurants, lounge areas, parks, pet shops, cafes and a gym.

The new complex is expected to benefit not only the new Amazon workers, but also those in the surrounding area who want to use the park spaces or shop at the retail stores.

The massive complex, which is expected to open in June, is just phase one. Phase two, which was to include a large helix tower filled with office spaces, is delayed indefinitely due to concerns about the economic situation and the overall need for in-person work.

The company estimates that the investment into HQ2 will bring over 25,000 jobs to the area by 2030.

