A District of Columbia police officer has been charged with voyeurism after accusations arose that he took photos of a partially undressed woman while executing a search warrant.

Officer Larry Garrett was arrested Friday after an internal affairs investigation reviewed body camera footage and found enough evidence to warrant a voyeurism charge. Mr. Garrett has pleaded not guilty.

The alleged incident took place in February while Mr. Garrett and five other officers executed a search warrant at an apartment in Southeast D.C. The woman in question, who was not the focus of the search warren, answered the door in leggings and a bra. Police then entered the apartment and awaited approval for the search.

According to an affidavit, the officers waited 90 minutes for approval. It was around then that Mr. Garrett took out his phone and snapped a picture of the woman from her neck down while she was still in a bra and leggings. He then opened the picture on his phone and zoomed in on the woman’s crotch area.

The investigation is ongoing. Mr. Garrett has had his police powers revoked.

