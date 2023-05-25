AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers issued 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday night, ranging from bribery to abuse of public trust as state Republicans surged toward a swift and sudden vote that could remove him from office.

The charges were released hours after a Republican-led House investigative committee recommended impeaching the state’s top lawyer. The House could vote on the recommendation as soon as Friday. If it impeaches Paxton, he would be forced to leave office immediately.

Most of the impeachment charges stem from Paxton’s relationship with one of his wealthy donors, Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. Those include alleged efforts to protect Paul from a federal investigation, and Paxton’s own attempts to thwart whistleblower complaints brought by his own staff.