A Louisiana State University women’s basketball player passed out while on stage with President Biden at the White House, sparking a chaotic scene in which medical personnel rushed to the dais.

Mr. Biden was moved to the side while the ailing player was receiving care.

The scary moment occurred a few minutes into Mr. Biden’s speech honoring the team, which won the NCAA women’s basketball championship earlier this year.

As Mr. Biden began talking, the player — Sa’Myah Smith, a forward on the team — collapsed. The scene elicited gasps from the crowd in the White House’s luxurious East Room.

“Folks, it’s ok,” Mr. Biden said immediately after the incident.

The ceremony was briefly placed on hold while the White House’s medical staff treated Ms. Smith and escorted her out of the room.

Upon resuming the ceremony, Mr. Biden assured the crowd that Ms. Smith was not seriously injured.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened. Not to her, but to a lot of folks standing up on stage,” Mr. Biden said.

Coach Kim Mulkey told the stunned audience that Ms. Smith was doing fine.

“Sa’Myah is fine. For those of you who are concerned, Sa’Myah is fine. I’ll assure you of that. … She’s embarrassed. She doesn’t want to leave. She wants to stand with us, but she needs to be checked out,” Ms. Mulkey said.

