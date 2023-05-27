A man was arrested Friday in Pentagon City, accused by the Arlington County Police Department of breaking into a cop car and stealing a police rifle.

Suspect Tyler Rodriguez-Hernandez, 21, police say, discharged a fire extinguisher, used a shovel to break into an ACPD cop car in a parking garage in the 700 block of 12th Street South in Arlington, Virginia, before then taking a rifle and other items.

Witnesses in the area called 911 around 9:06 a.m., reporting a man waving around a long gun as he walked up and down 12th Street South, near the entrance to the Pentagon City Metrorail station.

Callers also reported the man wearing federal agency insignia and a ballistic vest, according to ARLNow.com, and suggested he was going towards the mall after trying to drop off a bag in the lobby of a nearby apartment building.

The man, which police believe to be Mr. Rodriguez-Hernandez, was caught on traffic cameras jogging towards the mall.

After a brief jaunt in the mall, Mr. Rodriguez-Hernandez entered another parking garage in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street, where he was apprehended by police. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

Mr. Rodriguez-Hernandez has been charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, receiving stolen goods, destruction of property, wearing body armor while committing a crime, and the unlawful wearing of police insignia.

