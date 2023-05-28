Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel doubled down Sunday on her calls for party unity as more GOP contenders throw their hats into the ring for the 2024 presidential nomination.

As the field grows increasingly crowded with the latest Republicans Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entering the race, Ms. McDaniel said the focus should remain on combating one man: President Biden.

“We are going to have a ‘beat Biden’ pledge. Once the dust settles, we want everyone on the debate stage to pledge that we will support the Republican nominee to beat Joe Biden,” she said on “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.” “We cannot win the White House without every Republican. We saw this in 2022. We had Republicans who lost key Senate races because Republicans refused to support them. That is not tenable.”

A half dozen candidates are officially in the race, including former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. There are even more potential Republican candidates considering jumping in, including former Vice President Mike Pence, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

“We all have to come together, and we have to remember who we’re against because the things we have in common is so much more than what we are seeing under Biden,” Ms. McDaniel said. “The American people need us to come together.”

