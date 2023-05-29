A crane-operated camera was used to strike climate activists who interrupted a celebrity dance competition finale in Sweden on Friday.

The incident on “Strictly Come Dancing” was captured on video by an audience member when the robotic camera speared the activist while they were holding up a banner.

The video shows the camera knocking the activist to the ground and causing another activist to duck for cover before the show’s security could whisk the protesters away.

Watch as a climate activist, who crashed Sweden’s Strictly Come Dancing final, gets hit in the face by a TV camera ￼ pic.twitter.com/GUhU2IyO6k — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) May 29, 2023

The activists from the Restore Wetlands group were in the crowd until they left their seats to storm the stage with banners and powder.

Their gesture came during a performance by Olympic skier Charlotte Kalla and her partner Tobias Karlsson, according to The Telegraph. Ms. Kalla and Mr. Karlsson were unfazed by the intrusion and continued their performance, which earned them a round of applause.

One of the activists has been identified as 30-year-old Tina Kronberg Berggren, who has been a part of Extinction Rebellion protests in the past, according to the newspaper.

“We want nothing more than to have fun and I also love to dance. But my future will be anything but full of fun,” Ms. Berggren said in a statement released through the group after the incident. “The situation is so urgent and we cannot sit in the audience and just watch when our lives are threatened by climate collapse.”

Ms. Galla, who has won Olympic gold three times for cross-country skiing, took second in the competition behind YouTuber Hampus Hedström.

