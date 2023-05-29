D.C. police are searching for the person who shot and killed a teen inside a Metro railcar midday Sunday in the presence of other riders.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black male with curly hair and a thin build around the age of 25-27.

Photos released by police show him wearing black pants and a black hoodie with a large white graphic on the front of the sweatshirt.

The suspect is being sought in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Brendan Ofori of Fort Washington, Maryland, around 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Andre Wright said that Mr. Ofori and the suspect got into an argument while riding the Metro from the Navy Yard Station to the Waterfront Station. The man, whom police have not publicly identified, then took out a gun and shot the teen multiple times.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. People can submit their information by calling the police at 202-727-9099.

