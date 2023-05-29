Sen. Lindsey Graham on Monday welcomed the Russian Interior Ministry’s arrest warrant for him over his remarks that U.S. military aid to Ukraine in its war against Moscow is “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

“I will wear the arrest warrant issued by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a badge of honor,” Mr. Graham said in a statement. “To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy.”

The warrant came in response to Mr. Graham’s meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an edited video of which was released by Mr. Zelenskyy’s office. In addition to praising U.S. assistance, Mr. Graham noted that “the Russians are dying.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said over the weekend that it’s “hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

Mr. Graham said his support for Ukraine will remain steadfast “until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory.” He extended an offer to Mr. Putin amid allegations the Russian leader has committed war crimes in Ukraine.

“Here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals,” Mr. Graham said. “I will submit to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do.”

“Come and make your best case,” he added. “See you in The Hague!”

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.