A District man was found guilty Tuesday of committing two armed robberies near Howard University in January 2022. The two incidents were only 30 minutes apart.

The first robbery took place at 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2022, in the 2200 block of Flagler Place NW when defendant Marquis Funderburk, then 19, and two accomplices accosted the unidentified victim, a stranger.

The victim was held at gunpoint as two of the three assailants rifled through his pockets, taking his wallet, keys, iPhone and Apple AirPods.

The second similar robbery at gunpoint happened two blocks away at about noon. In the interim, a third accomplice had joined Funderburk.

In the second incident, Funderburk punched the victim, leading to all four assailants punching and kicking the man, leaving him bleeding on the ground, concussed. As the group demanded the passwords to the victim’s accounts, Funderburk commanded one of the assailants to shoot the victim.

The four assailants fled, though, without firing a shot when Metropolitan Police Department officers looking for the perpetrators of the first robbery happened upon the scene.

Funderburk was captured within minutes about two blocks away. Both victims independently identified Funderburk as a perpetrator of the robberies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia did not identify any of Funderburk’s three accomplices. A Metropolitan Police Department announcement of Funderburk’s arrest mentions that one accomplice caught with him was a then-14-year-old from Southeast D.C., but makes no mention of the other two involved.

Funderburk is slated for sentencing on Aug. 25, 2023. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia did not mention what the maximum sentence on the two counts of armed robbery could be.

