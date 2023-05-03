The FBI has a report detailing a scheme for then-Vice President Joseph R. Biden to accept money in exchange for making policy decisions on behalf of a “foreign national,” according to two senior Republicans who demanded the FBI turn over the document.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa and Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said the information was “highly credible” and came from whistleblower disclosures.

“Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose,” the lawmakers wrote.

Mr. Comer, acting as chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, issued a subpoena ordering FBI Director Christopher Wray to turn over the report, an FD-1023 form, by May 10.

Form 1023 is used by the FBI to collect information from what agents call a “confidential human source.”

The lawmakers did not describe the alleged scheme in any more detail but said the report the FBI possesses contains enough information that the bureau should have been able to determine whether it was accurate.

“However, it remains unclear what steps, if any, were taken to investigate the matter,” the Republican lawmakers said.

They are now investigating the FBI’s handling of the information.

“The DOJ and the FBI appear to have valuable, verifiable information that you have failed to disclose to the American people. Therefore, Congress will proceed to conduct an independent and objective review of this matter, free from those agencies’ influence,” they said.

The FBI said it received the latter and subpoena, but declined to comment beyond that.

Mr. Comer’s subpoena covers “all FD-1023 forms, including within any open, closed or restricted access case files, created or modified in June 2020, containing the term “Biden,” including all accompanying attachments and documents to those FD-1023 forms.”

The Oversight chairman is already pursuing a broad investigation into the Biden family and its dealings.

The committee has been pursuing questions about the president’s son, Hunter Biden, and his role serving on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company, while his father was vice president in the Obama administration.

In March, Mr. Comer said financial records he obtained show several members of the president’s family received money from a Chinese energy company from 2015 to 2017, through Biden family associates.

Rob Walker, a family friend and business associate, collected $3 million from State Energy HK Limited, and James Gilliar, another family friend, collected nearly $1.1 million.

They then siphoned money to Hunter Biden, the president’s brother, James Biden, and the president’s daughter-in-law, Hallie Biden, said Mr. Comer.

Last month Mr. Comer said was exploring six other Biden family members as well.

“The Oversight Committee will continue to pursue additional bank records to follow the Bidens’ tangled web of financial transactions to determine if the Biden family has been targeted by foreign actors and if there is a national security threat,” he said.

Democrats on the oversight committee say Mr. Comer is misrepresenting, or in some cases fabricating, his investigative findings.

Mr. Biden has said he was not involved in his family’s dealings while he was vice president.

