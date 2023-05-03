NEWS AND OPINION:

President Biden has stoked up his public outreach, debuting a new campaign ad series in the last 24 hours titled “Backbone.”

It appears to be carefully crafted around grassroots concerns.

“President Biden’s economic agenda is delivering results for the American people, including more than 12 million jobs and the largest infrastructure investments in seven decades. The President and Vice President [Kamala] Harris are running to finish the job: to grow the economy from the middle out and bottom up, not the top down; to lower child care and prescription drug costs; and to protect Social Security and Medicare,” Mr. Biden’s campaign — that would be Biden for President — said in a written statement.

“The ad is the second of a two-week, seven-figure buy that is running on national cable channels and digital platforms in key battleground states and markets, adding Florida and North Carolina this week to the six states previously announced,” the campaign said.

“It’s about making things here in America again. It’s about good jobs. It’s about the dignity of work. And it’s about damn time we’re doing it,” Mr. Biden proclaims in the new ad, which went public Wednesday and can be viewed on YouTube.

ON THE RADAR

A new media outlet is arriving May 15. That would be the Messenger, a news organization that has already spelled out its mission in no uncertain terms.

“This spring The Messenger seeks to change the face of the media landscape,” the forthcoming news organization says in a mission statement at its introductory website — which has not been unveiled in full quite yet.

“The Messenger is founded on the belief that it is not our role to shape or alter the news, it is our role to deliver the news with an unflinching dedication to accuracy, balance and objectivity, In doing so, we aim to earn your trust and rekindle your passion for media,” the statement said.

The man behind the project is Jimmy Finkelstein, former owner of The Hill and a previous part owner of Hollywood Reporter.

Coverage will include news, politics and “readers’ most important passion points, from sports and entertainment to technology, health and business,” according to the organization’s LinkedIn site.

There are already offices up and running in New York City, Los Angeles and the nation’s capital — and the news organization has amassed 34,000 followers on Twitter.

Naturally, the debut has drawn the interest of other news organizations — including Vanity Fair, Axios, Editor and Publisher, AdWeek, the Wrap, the New York Post and the New York Times.

“Financed with $50 million in investor money, the site will start with at least 175 journalists stationed in New York, Washington and Los Angeles, executives say. But in a year, Mr. Finkelstein said, he plans to have around 550 journalists, about as many as The Los Angeles Times,” the New York Times noted in news coverage published March 10.

His goal is to create an alternative to a national news media he considers under the influence of partisan politics. The site itself will be free and supported by advertising, with an events business to follow, The Times continued.

Axios noted in its analysis published Tuesday that “the company is hoping to bring in $100 million in revenue in 2024, which would be an enormous feat considering most media startups take years to grow to that scale. The majority of the company’s revenue will come from digital advertising, which will be sold to marketers directly and in an automated fashion. The company plans to sell newsletter and event sponsorships as well.”

Meanwhile, the 7-word initial pitch for the new media entity is simple: “Sign up. Stay current. Rekindle your passion,” the Messenger advises.

TRUMP’S LATEST

Former President Donald Trump is never one to overlook innovative forms of messaging.

Just in time for Mother’s Day and the warmer summer months comes a new line of campaign gear centered on a brand new motto. Curious? That new motto is “MAGA Mom,” now available on unapologetically pink T-shirts, a bumper sticker and a beverage cooler as well.

Some of Mr. Trump’s other new mottos for his campaign merchandise include the phrases “Trump was right about everything,” “Joe Biden owes me gas money” and “Trump Country.”

Find the items — and lots more — at DonaldJTrump.com; check under the “Store” heading.

FOXIFIED

Fox News Channel finished out the month of April as cable television’s most-watched network during primetime and throughout the day, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News enjoyed 2.1 million nightly primetime viewers on average, marking 26 consecutive months defeating its cable news rivals. MSNBC averaged a 1.3 million primetime audience, while CNN drew 587,000 primetime viewers.

Fox News also aired 86 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the month.

Late night funnyman Greg Gutfeld, by the way, averaged 1.8 million viewers during the month, outpacing ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

Of note: “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — which recently transitioned to the replacement program “Fox News Tonight” — garnered 3.1 million viewers. “The Five,” meanwhile, has been number one in viewership for six consecutive quarters, and also continues to enjoy a substantial audience, averaging 3 million viewers.

POLL DU JOUR

• 81% of U.S. adults agree that America needs a president who is a “peacemaker” in 2024.

• 81% of U.S. adults agree that America needs a president who is a “straight-shooter” in 2024.

• 76% of U.S. adults agree that America needs a president who is a “fighter” in 2024.

• 75% of U.S. adults agree that America needs a president who is a “dealmaker” in 2024.

• 38% of U.S. adults agree that America needs a president who is an “outsider” in 2024.

SOURCE: A CBS News poll of 2,372 U.S. adults conducted on April 27-29.

