Ashley Smith says she feels proud that her late husband, Austin, will be among the 144 honorees Sunday at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The 32-year-old widow is traveling from Oregon for the occasion with their daughter August, who was born in October eight months after her dad died in the line of duty.

“The fact that he gets to be recognized nationally and remembered forever is something truly special,” Mrs. Smith said. “Knowing that he lives on through her and myself, how we live our lives, how we honor and remember him, and how she will grow up knowing how special her daddy was brings me great pride in the fact that I got to be his wife and get to continue to raise our daughter.”

St. Paul Fire District volunteer firefighter Austin Smith, 30, died Feb. 3, 2022, from injuries he sustained in an explosion while fighting a barn fire in rural Marion County, Oregon. More than 5,000 people, including 1,000 uniformed first responders, attended a memorial service for the hops farmer and former high school football standout.

Sunday’s ceremony, the 42nd annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, will commemorate 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 who died in previous years.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled to address Sunday’s gathering, as the names of this year’s honorees are added to an honor roll of the firefighters commemorated at the memorial since 1981.

Thousands of bereaved families will travel from around the country to attend memorial events Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in Emmitsburg.

“National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a time for our nation to pause and reflect on the heroic efforts and selfless service of the fallen firefighters we are honoring this year. We will always remember the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of each of these 144 heroes,” said foundation board chairman Troy Markel.

Other families are returning for the service, which has become a tradition for many.

Rockville, Maryland, residents Arlene and Neil Cohen said they are volunteering at this year’s event “to support new families” and continue the “legacy of love” of their late son, Sander Cohen, a 33-year-old deputy chief with the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department. He died Dec. 8, 2017, when a motorist plowed into him and a disabled motorist he had stopped to help on the road.

“Sometimes children follow in their parents’ footsteps. Due to a twist of fate, we are following in our son’s,” said Mrs. Cohen, 71. “Sander was a great listener and was available to anyone who needed to talk.”

Audubon, New Jersey, resident Patricia Price, the 69-year-old widow of Paul F. Price, says she will never forget what her daughter told her on the phone seven years ago: “Daddy is dead.”

“Paul was the love of my life; we were married for 38 years,” Mrs. Price said. “Attending the memorial weekend helps the new families who are experiencing a loss and at the same time keeps my husband’s spirit alive.”

Price, a retired deputy chief at the Camden Fire Department, was serving as a safety officer for the Audubon Fire Department when he died of a heart attack at age 63 on Aug. 11, 2016. He had spoken to his wife on the phone shortly before.

“We ended the call saying, ‘Good night and God bless you, I love you.’ I never realized those words would be the last word I would speak to Paul,” Mrs. Price said.

Of this weekend’s memorial service, she added: “It makes you realize that you are not alone.”

Emmitsburg is home to the National Emergency Training Center, which includes the U.S. Fire Administration, the National Fire Academy and the Emergency Management Institute.

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.