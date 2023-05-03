Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer hasn’t said when Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California will return to Capitol Hill, but a photographer captured notes that suggested she could come back by next week.

Mr. Schumer did not address Ms. Feinstein during a press conference Tuesday, but he held notes with a prepared answer.

“I spoke with Sen. Feinstein yesterday. We are both hopeful she can return next week,” read the notes captured by Politico photographer Francis Chung.

Ms. Feinstein, 89, is in California battling shingles. Her absence has made it difficult for Democrats to flex their narrow majority, particularly in advancing judges appointed by President Biden.

Despite Mr. Schumer’s notes, a Feinstein aide told CNN that while the senator is making strides, “we don’t have a timeline yet for her return to Washington, which is dependent on her medical team saying it is safe to travel.”

Ms. Feinstein, who will not run for reelection next year, wanted to be temporarily replaced on the Senate Judiciary Committee so Democrats could confirm judicial nominations, though Republicans blocked the move.

Some Democrats are frustrated and say Ms. Feinstein should resign, though others say the senator deserves space to recover.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.