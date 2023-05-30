D.C. police have arrested an 11-year-old boy on robbery and gun-related charges for his role in multiple stick-ups last week.

Metropolitan Police said that the juvenile suspect’s first offense took place on May 21 when he stole a man’s bike from his front porch.

The police report said that the boy came up to the man’s home in the 700 block of Lamont Street NW and told him, “I’m going to take the bike.”

The man said that wasn’t going to happen, prompting the juvenile to pull a gun from his fanny pack and point it at the victim. The man ran inside his home.

The boy carried out his next offense with an unnamed accomplice on May 24 in the 700 block of Irving Street NW, according to police.

The two suspects rode bikes up to the victim, who responded by pushing one of the suspects and running away. The victim told police of seeing one of the assailants pointing a gun toward the victim as they ran off.

Police said the boy’s final offense took place on Friday in the 400 block of Luray Place NE.

The incident report said the juvenile threatened to shoot a man in a car if he didn’t hand over his phone. When the victim complied, the boy gave the phone back and said “haha got you.”

The juvenile then demanded the phone as well as the victim’s car keys, but when the boy couldn’t start the car, he threw the phone back at the victim and ran away.

The boy, who was arrested Saturday, is facing charges for armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.