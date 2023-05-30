Air New Zealand is asking at least 10,000 passengers to step on a scale before they step on board as part of a survey the air carrier conducts every five years.

The voluntary survey, which started Monday and will run through July 2, is targeted at international passengers using the airline at Auckland Airport. A similar survey for domestic traffic was taken in 2021, according to the New Zealand news site Stuff.

Passengers will step on one scale when checking in for their flight while their luggage is weighed on a separate scale. The data taken will be anonymous.

The survey is required by the government, and the average passenger weight is used in safety and regulatory calculations. Pilots need to know the balance and weight of each aircraft before takeoff.

“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft — from the cargo to the meals on board, to the luggage in the hold. For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey,” Air New Zealand Load Control Improvement Specialist Alistair James told the 1 News TV channel.

The airline needs the participation of at least 10,000 international passengers for the survey to provide effective data.

