Police obtained arrest warrants for the group of suspects who beat a Maryland dad to death while he was defending his teenage son from school bullies, according to a report.

Arrests for the people involved in Christopher Wright’s slaying are expected to come as soon as this week, a source familiar with the probe told the New York Post.

The 43-year-old father of three died from a traumatic brain injury on May 20 after getting into a brawl with three teens and two adults a day earlier outside his Brooklyn Park home.

The Daily Mail acquired surveillance video from a nearby home that showed Wright and his 14-year-old son, Trenton, talking with the group of suspects on May 19.

Wright throws the first punch, then two of the suspects begin assaulting him. Wright is eventually body-slammed on the street in front of his home and takes multiple blows to the head. His body remains lifeless for the rest of the clip, and the camera picks up a child’s scream toward the end.

Tracy Karopchinsky, Wright’s fiancee, said the dispute started after Trenton got into a scrum at school over $30.

She said one of the adults who was part of the group of suspects told Wright, “If your son’s not going to fight, you’re going to fight.”

“It was never a secret Chris threw the first punch. Homicide detectives knew Chris threw the first punch,” Ms. Karopchinsky told the Post. “If [Wright’s killers] didn’t come to our house looking for a fight, this never would have happened.”

