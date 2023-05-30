A Maryland man was charged Monday with using a sword to stab to death a fellow resident of his District Heights building.

Suspect Aaron Bynum, 33, is accused of using a sword to stab Anthony Cunningham, 63, to death on Friday. The two men lived in the same building, but authorities did not say whether or how well the two men knew each other before the incident.

At about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Prince George’s County Police Department officers arrived at the Oakcrest Towers apartment building in District Heights, having received a report of a stabbing.

Inside the building, authorities said, officers found Mr. Bynum in the lobby holding the sword, and Mr. Cunningham lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds. Mr. Cunningham would be pronounced dead at the scene, while Mr. Bynum surrendered without incident.

Mr. Bynum now faces charges of first-degree and second-degree murder, as well as related charges.

Investigation into the chronology of events and possible motives is still ongoing.

