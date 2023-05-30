NEWS AND OPINION:

A Missouri Republican has penned a new book which is holding its own in the publishing world.

Sen. Josh Hawley is the author here, and here’s the telling title of the lawmaker’s new offering: “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs,” published by Regnery.

“All is not well with men in America. And that spells trouble for the American republic,” the author wrote.

“These are troubled times. But trouble may lead to renewal. If the Bible is right, the mission of Adam beckons, and the possibility of something better — for men, for America — awaits us,” Mr. Hawley noted.

His book is now ranked No. 1 in two Amazon publishing categories — “Christian Men’s Issues” and “Political Conservatives and Liberalism.” It also landed in second place in the “History and Theory of Politics” category as well.

“A free society that despises manhood will not remain free. The American founders believed that a republic depends on certain masculine virtues. Senator Josh Hawley thinks they were right. In a bold new book, he calls on American men to stand up and embrace their God-given responsibility as husbands, fathers, and citizens,” the publisher says in advance notes for the book.

“No republic has ever survived without men of character to defend what is just and true. Starting with the wisdom of the ancients, from the Greek and Roman philosophers to Jesus of Nazareth, and drawing on the lessons of American history, Hawley identifies the defining strengths of men, including responsibility, bravery, fidelity, and leadership,” Regency said.

The book was published May 16. Mr. Hawley is also the author of “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” published by Regnery in 2021.

TOWN HALL, IOWA STYLE

It is certainly must-see TV for fans of former President Donald Trump.

Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity will present a town hall event with Mr. Trump, set in a most interesting spot. That should be Clive, Iowa — a city of some 18,000 people west of Des Moines.

“During the event, which will pre-tape earlier in the day, host Sean Hannity will take questions from the audience while discussing the 2024 presidential race and the overall state of the country with the former president,” the news network said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

Look for it to air at 9 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

The busy Mr. Trump, incidentally, will be in full campaign mode in the Hawkeye State.

Prior to taping the town-hall event, according to a statement from his campaign, he will attend the Westside Conservative Breakfast in Urbandale. He will go on to host a luncheon with dozens of Iowa religious leaders in Des Moines, then visit with “hundreds of grassroots leaders and supporters” before stepping in front of the camera.

VETTING THE APPS

Here’s some helpful legislation from three Republicans.

Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and James Lankford of Oklahoma have introduced the Know Your App Act, which would require online app stores to display the country where the apps they sell are developed.

“Americans should be able to make informed decisions about the online services they use in order to protect their data and security. Requiring app stores to display an app’s country of origin is a common-sense solution that can help them do just that,” said Mr. Scott in a statement.

Mr. Wicker added that “our adversaries will exploit every available tool, including popular apps that gather huge amounts of data on Americans, to gain an advantage over the United States.”

“It is crucial for users to take steps to limit their exposure and be made aware of the risks associated with using foreign-controlled apps. The Know Your App Act would bring much-needed transparency to app stores, empowering Americans to safeguard their families from exploitation,” he said, also in a statement.

The legislation already has won support from such organizations as Heritage Action for America, Coalition for a Prosperous America, Independent Women’s Voice and the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

FOR THE LEXICON

“Unretiring.”

The golden years are not what they used to be, perhaps.

“Older Americans are increasingly ‘unretiring’ to deal with elevated prices and rocky financial positions. Unfortunately, financial insecurity from inflation may be here to stay,” writes Patrice Onwuka, an opinion contributor to USA Today, and director of the Center for Economic Opportunity at the Independent Women’s Forum.

“An average of 10,000 Baby Boomers reach retirement age each day. Unfortunately, the inflation-driven affordability crisis and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes meant to combat inflation have driven housing costs higher. As a result, retirees are moving back into the labor force. According to a survey by Paychex, 55% of retirees who went back to work said they did so because they needed more money, and 1 in 6 retirees is considering returning to work,” she noted.

“The cost of bad policy in the Biden administration” contributes to the situation, Ms. Onwuka said.

“Reckless federal spending triggered inflation to skyrocket. Anyone promoting an agenda of inaction on government overspending, especially during debt ceiling negotiations, isn’t helping seniors, but contributing to their hardship,” she wrote.

POLL DU JOUR

• 32% of U.S. adults say President Biden is “very liberal”; 61% of Republicans, 28% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

• 19% say Mr. Biden is “liberal”; 13% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 28% of Democrats agree.

• 27% say he is “moderate”; 9% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 46% of Democrats agree.

• 7% say he is “conservative”; 6% of Republicans, 7% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

• 3% say he is “very conservative”; 3% of Republicans, 3% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

• 12% are not sure about the issue; 7% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 2023.

