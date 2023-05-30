British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet with President Biden at the White House on June 8 to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine and improving economic ties between the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

The White House announced the visit Tuesday, saying the two leaders will discuss confronting “shared economic and national security challenges.”

A spokesman for Mr. Sunak confirmed the visit, saying the meeting with Mr. Biden will be part of a two-day trip to Washington, where the prime minister will meet with members of Congress and U.S. business leaders.

“The visit will be an opportunity to build on the discussions that the prime minister and President Biden have had in recent months about enhancing the level of cooperation and coordination between the U.K. and the U.S. on the economic challenges that will define our future,” the spokesman said in a statement.

Discussions between the two leaders will likely focus on negotiating a free-trade agreement, which supporters of the United Kingdom’s leaving the European Union hailed as one of the main benefits of the departure.

British leaders began discussions with the U.S. during the Trump administration, but the talks stalled after Mr. Biden was elected. Mr. Sunak, 43, took office last October.

Mr. Biden last met with Mr. Sunak during his April visit to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace deal in Belfast.

After the meeting, Mr. Sunak said they spoke about “incredible economic opportunities” for Northern Ireland.

“We spoke in particular about the incredible economic opportunities that are there in store for Northern Ireland,” Mr. Sunak said at the time. “I know he shares my ambition to see institutions here back up and running, that’s what people and businesses in Northern Ireland deserve.”

