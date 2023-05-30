The reelection prospects of Sen. Joseph Manchin III are looking shaky in West Virginia.

Eastern Carolina ECU Center for Survey Research released a survey Tuesday showing the incumbent Democrat trailing Republican Gov. Jim Justice by double digits in a hypothetical Senate race. Mr. Justice had a 54% to 32% lead over Mr. Manchin among registered voters in the state, according to the poll that showed the remaining 13% undecided.

Mr. Manchin has yet to announce whether he will seek reelection, signaling he could wait until the end of the year. Mr. Justice, meanwhile, jumped in the race last month, joining Rep. Alex Mooney in the Republican primary.

Mr. Manchin fared better against Mr. Mooney in the survey.

The poll showed Mr. Mooney at 41% and Mr. Manchin at 40%, with 18% undecided.

“Although it is still early, Jim Justice is the clear favorite to win in West Virginia’s 2024 U.S. Senate election,” said Peter Francia, director of the ECU Center for Survey Research. “He is a popular Republican governor challenging an unpopular Democratic incumbent in a heavily Republican state.”

Indeed, Mr. Justice is more well-liked than Mr. Manchin.

In the survey, 57% of respondents said they approve of the way Mr. Justice does his job, and 29% disapprove. It is a different story with Mr. Manchin, as 33% approve of the way he does his job, and 59% disapprove.

Conducted May 22-23, the poll included 957 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3.7%.

