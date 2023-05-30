House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday said Congress would go forward with contempt measures against FBI Director Christopher A. Wray if he failed to turn over a document that links President Biden to an alleged $5 million foreign bribery scheme when he was vice president.

The California Republican said that if Mr. Wray did not “follow through” and hand over the document Tuesday, “We will move contempt charges against Christopher Wray and the FBI. They are not above the law.”

The bureau responded by saying, “The FBI remains committed to cooperating with Congress’ oversight requests on this matter and others as we always have, and we continue to be in touch with members of Congress regarding this request. The FBI’s mission is to protect the American people. Releasing confidential source information could potentially jeopardize investigations and put lives at risk.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Kentucky Republican, gave Mr. Wray a deadline of May 30 to turn over an internal unclassified FD-1023 form that reportedly details an arrangement for an exchange of money for policy decisions.

Republican lawmakers issued the subpoena for the document last month.

“We have jurisdiction over the FBI, which they seem to act like we do not. I personally called Director Wray and told him he needed to send that document. Today is the deadline,” said Mr. McCarthy during an appearance on Fox News Tuesday morning.

“So let me not just tell you, let me tell director Christopher Wray right here right now. If he misses the deadline today, I am prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him. We have jurisdiction over this. He can send us that document. We have the right to look at that, Republicans and Democrats alike, in that committee,” he said.

Mr. Comer and Sen. Charles E. Grassley, Iowa Republican, are expected to speak to the FBI director by phone Wednesday.

According to Mr. Comer, the file from an informant tip he wants from the bureau is dated June 30, 2020. Mr. Comer issued the subpoena after a whistleblower tipped off Mr. Grassley of its existence.

The FBI cited concerns about informant confidentiality with regard to the document and said its information has not been verified.

In a letter sent to Mr. Wray on May 24, Mr. Comer conveyed his frustration at the FBI’s refusal to comply with the panel’s request.

“Instead of working with the committee, the FBI has refused to even acknowledge whether the FD-1023 form exists. And the agency has made no attempts to engage in a reasonable accommodation process,” Mr. Comer wrote.

“The FBI’s refusal to produce this single document is obstructionist.”

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.