The Missouri man who was accused of wanting to harm the president after crashing a U-Haul truck into barriers near the White House last week wrote a speech about ending American democracy, according to prosecutors.

Sai Varshith Kandula, a 19-year-old from the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, is being held without bond after he was arrested for ramming the bollards by Lafayette Square on May 22. He is also facing charges of threatening to kill or harm the president, vice president or family member.

Prosecutors argued in a Friday court filing that Mr. Kandula needs to remain behind bars due to the anti-democratic views he expressed in a speech inside the defendant’s journal.

While being arrested, the suspect threatened to kidnap and harm President Biden, according to CNN.

Mr. Kandula also praised Adolf Hitler in his journal and grabbed a Nazi flag from his backpack just prior to his arrest.

He told authorities that he planned the attack for six months and had flown to the District of Columbia from St. Louis on the same day the crash took place, according to court documents.

The defendant, originally from India, is a permanent U.S. resident who could be deported if convicted. Prosecutors consider Mr. Kandula a flight risk since he has visited India multiple times.

His next scheduled court appearance is Tuesday.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.