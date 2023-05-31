A baby western lowland gorilla was born at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in the District of Columbia over the weekend, marking the species’ first birth at the facility in five years.

The baby was born sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday to 20-year-old mother Calaya and 31-year-old father Baraka, according to the zoo. The newborn’s sex still hasn’t been determined since staffers at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are giving the mother and child time to bond.

“We are overjoyed to welcome a new infant to our western lowland gorilla troop,” said Becky Malinsky, curator of primates at the zoo. “Calaya is an experienced mother, and I have every confidence she will take excellent care of this baby, as she did with her first offspring, Moke. Since his birth in 2018, it’s been wonderful seeing her nurturing and playful side come out.”

A new # GorillaStory chapter has begun! We are delighted to share that Calaya and Baraka welcomed their second baby early in the morning Saturday, May 27. The primate team reports that the family is doing well. LEARN MORE: https://t.co/WVBhAkv5gd. pic.twitter.com/52b9xKPa2J</ a> — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) May 28, 2023

Calaya conceived the child with Baraka in September, and zookeepers used a human pregnancy test to confirm Calaya was pregnant in October. Calaya is trained to undergo ultrasound, so her condition was regularly monitored throughout the pregnancy.

The zoo said western lowland gorillas face a high risk of extinction.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan recommended that Calaya and Baraka breed together based on their health, temperament and genetic makeup.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.