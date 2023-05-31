A pro-life activist was hospitalized with facial fractures after he and another activist were assaulted by a man outside of a Planned Parenthood in Baltimore.

Authorities said that the unidentified suspect first began talking in an aggressive manner with the victims — an 80-year-old man and a 73-year-old man — outside of the abortion clinic in North Baltimore on May 26.

According to surveillance video and witnesses who spoke with police, the suspect turned away from the activists, but then turned back around and tackled the 80-year-old victim over a large flower pot.

The 73-year-old man came to the victim’s aid, but the suspect shoved him to the ground and struck the man in the face while he was on his back. Police said that the suspect then kicked the 73-year-old victim with “extreme force” in the face and walked away from the scene.

Police didn’t identify the victims, but LifeSiteNews reported that they were Dick Schafer, 80, and Mark Crosby, 73.

Local pro-life activist John Roswell told the outlet that Mr. Crosby’s “plate bone in his upper right cheek is completely fractured” and he is “bleeding from some unidentified area behind his eye, and the bone eye orbit is completely shattered and will have to be replaced with metal.”

Mr. Crosby was diagnosed with a large hematoma, bleeding of the eye, and head and neck pain, according to police. He is currently being treated at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma facility, per LifeSite.

Mr. Schafer suffered minor injuries and is recovering at home.

Police said the suspect is a white male with brown hair and a full beard who was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. He remains at large.

A GoFundMe for Mr. Crosby has raised nearly $41,000 — well over its initial goal of $10,000.