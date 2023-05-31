Beijing is dismissing U.S. protests that a Chinese jet fighter buzzed a U.S. aircraft last week in international airspace over the South China Sea. On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry said the burden is on Washington to end the ongoing surveillance missions.

A Chinese J-16 fighter pilot conducted what U.S. officials said was an “unnecessarily aggressive maneuver” Friday by flying directly in front of the nose of a U.S. Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft. The dangerous move forced the U.S. pilot to fly through the jet fighter’s wake turbulence, officials with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said.

U.S. officials said the RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in accordance with international law.

Yet Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, “For quite some time, the U.S. side has frequently sent aircraft and vessels to conduct close-in reconnaissance on China, seriously threatening China’s sovereignty and security.”

He added that “such provocative and dangerous moves” are the root causes of instability in the region and maritime security issues.

“The U.S. needs to immediately stop such dangerous acts of provocation,” she said. “We will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard our sovereignty and security.”

China has asserted its sovereignty over much of the vast South China Sea region, a claim that is not recognized by the U.S. and neighboring countries like Vietnam and the Philippines.

Beijing has also refused requests from the U.S. for a face-to-face meeting between the defense chiefs of both countries during the June 2-4 Shangri-la Dialogue security forum in Singapore. On Tuesday, Ms. Mao told reporters that Washington was responsible for the chill in any China-U.S. military dialogue.

“The U.S. should earnestly respect China’s sovereignty, security and interest concerns, immediately correct wrong practices, show sincerity, and create necessary atmosphere and conditions for dialogue and communication,” she said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.