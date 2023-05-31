Federal authorities arrested a 15-year-old Maryland boy Tuesday for trying to shoot and kill another boy with a defective gun on a school bus this month.

The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force said it took the suspect, whom police identified only as Baby K, into custody in the Riverdale Park neighborhood of Prince George’s County.

The suspect is being charged as an adult. He is accused of committing attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault and other firearm offenses.

Police said two other juvenile suspects who are accused of attempted murder are also in custody. Further, a juvenile female was charged with conspiracy in connection to the incident

Baby K is accused of being one of three teens who boarded a school bus by the intersection of Iverson Street and Sutler Drive on May 1 and began to attack the victim.

Baby K pulled out a handgun and tried to shoot the victim multiple times during the assault, but authorities believe the gun malfunctioned.

Police recovered ammunition from the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Police said the suspects and the victim knew each other, and that the attempted murder stemmed from a dispute.

