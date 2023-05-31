Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to jump into the 2024 GOP presidential race next week, setting up a clash with his ex-boss, former President Donald Trump.

Mr. Pence has been telegraphing the move for months, keeping a busy schedule of media appearances and public events and calling for the party to recommit to traditional conservative tenets.

The 63-year-old is expected to make his formal announcement on June 7 in Iowa, according to a source familiar with his plans.

Mr. Pence faces a unique set of challenges as Mr. Trump’s former reliable wingman in the White House.

The relationship soured after Mr. Trump lost the 2020 election to President Biden, and pressured Mr. Pence to refuse to certify the Electoral College count.

Mr. Pence said he lacked the constitutional authority to do so — and constitutional scholars agree.

Still, Mr. Trump and his loyal band of supporters have clung to the idea that Mr. Pence could have done more.

Mr. Pence is seeking to bridge traditional conservatism with aspects of the Make America Great Again movement that fueled Mr. Trump’s rise.

That strategy will be at the center of his presidential bid, which will test whether he can bolster his image with the MAGA voters that make up a big slice of the primary electorate in the early nominating states.

