Fairfax County Police arrested two teens in connection with the shooting and stabbing deaths of two men in Idylwood, Virginia, on Memorial Day.

A 17-year-old suspect, name and hometown unspecified by police, was arrested Tuesday along with Vladimir Montes, 18, of Falls Church, Virginia. FCPD believes that Mr. Montes and the other suspect knew the two victims.

Officers responded at 3:37 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane.

Jonas Skinner, 20, found in the laundry room of the building with a gunshot wound to the upper body, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the parking lot, officers found two juveniles suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. The two were hospitalized, with one of them remaining in medical care as of Tuesday.

Another victim, Braden Deahl, 18, was found in the parking lot with stab wounds. Deahl, a senior and soccer player at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police dogs uncovered large amounts of marijuana in the area near the crime, leading them to theorize that the incident was a drug-related robbery. A backpack filled with unspecified narcotics and a knife was also found at the scene.

Mr. Montes and the other suspect have both been charged with robbery resulting in death.

Washington-Liberty High School Principal Tony Hall sent a letter out to the students at the school, as well as their families, mourning the loss of Deahl.

“Braden was a beloved member of the Washington-Liberty family … He brought much joy to all who knew him, especially his soccer teammates and fellow 12th graders. We all deeply feel his loss. … Our deepest sympathies go out to Braden’s family and friends,” Mr. Hall wrote in the letter acquired by WJLA-TV.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.