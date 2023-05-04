Montgomery County, Maryland, residents are worried after black bear sightings in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Kensington last week were followed by an ursine appearance in Rockville Wednesday.

The first sighting took place in Kensington, where a black bear was spotted pawing through garbage cans for food on April 24.

Two days later, a Chevy Chase resident got up close and personal with a black bear by accident. After hearing a noise, the man went outside to investigate, thinking it was his neighbor’s dog on the other side of the fence.

The man went in to pet it, only to belatedly realize it was a bear. The man managed to jerk his hand back in time before rushing back inside to call the cops and warn his neighbor.

On Sunday night, a bear’s search for the bare necessities saw it breach U.S. military property, specifically the Naval Support Activity base in Bethesda, which provides operational support for the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

In succeeding days, the bear moved on from Bethesda, according to the installation.

On Wednesday came another black bear sighting, this time in Rockville.

Authorities have not determined whether the bears are in fact a single animal.

Bears can travel up to 10 miles a day in order to feed. The naval installation in Bethesda is only 8 miles away from where it was spotted in Rockville.

Within Maryland, the black bears ultimately originate from the counties of Garrett, Allegany, Washington and Frederick, which host a breeding population of over 2,000 bears.

People with pets are urged to exercise extra caution, particularly dog owners. The barking, cornering and chasing by dogs can make bears become defensive, leading them to attack.

Wildlife officials urge citizens not to feed bears. Pet food kept outside should be relocated out of the bear’s reach, and trash should be properly secured. Intentionally feeding a bear is illegal in Maryland, as it incentivizes the bear to return for more.

