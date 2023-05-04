President Biden on Thursday ordered new sanctions on those responsible for the violence and chaos that has gripped Sudan.

The directive doesn’t specifically identify whom the administration will sanction but likely targets members of the Sudanese armed forces and their rival rapid support forces. Both sides have sunk the country into chaos as they vie for control.

In a statement, Mr. Biden said the order will “hold individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security and stability of Sudan, undermining Sudan’s democratic transition, using violence against civilians or committing human rights abuses.”

“The Sudanese people suffered 30 years under an authoritarian regime — but they never gave up on their commitment to democracy or their hope for a better future,” Mr. Biden said.

The conflict began on April 15 after months of escalating tensions between the two factions. It has turned parts of the nation into war zones, and foreign governments have scrambled to evacuate their officials from Sudan.

Several nations, including the U.S., Saudi Arabia and some in East Africa, have floated a truce, but both sides seem disinterested in ending the battles.

International rights organizations have criticized the U.S. and other Western countries for not sooner implementing sanctions against the military leaders in Sudan.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.