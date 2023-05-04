The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opened Capitol Hill testimony Thursday by recognizing Amy St. Pierre, an agency employee who was killed in a mass shooting in Atlanta one day earlier.

Ms. Walensky said the CDC suffered a “tremendous loss.”

“Amy was a valued member of our team at the Division of Reproductive Health where she worked every day to save the lives of mothers and infants,” Dr. Walensky told the Senate Health Committee. “Our hearts are with her, her family, friends and our colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss.”

A 24-year-old gunman opened fire at Northside Hospital Medical Midtown, killing St. Pierre, 39, and injuring four other women.

The gunman fled on foot and was captured after a search.

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, the top Republican on the committee, offered his condolences to Dr. Walensky and the family of Ms. St. Pierre in his opening statement.

“It’s always a tragedy, but [for] you to represent that family, we feel it in particular,” he said.

