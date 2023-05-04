A police officer in Fairfax County, Virginia, narrowly escaped a catastrophe during a Monday traffic stop when authorities said a speeding teen lost control of their car and crashed into the stopped vehicle the cop was standing next to.

The squad car’s dashboard camera captured the incident on Fairfax County Parkway where a BMW M3 traveling over 120 mph began spinning out while following the road’s sweeping right curvature.

The officer hears the incoming vehicle’s screeching tires and starts running away from the right passenger window of the car he had already pulled over.

The BMW then crosses over the grassy median and slams into the driver’s side of the stopped car — with the cop barely avoiding being crunched between the road’s guardrail and the stopped car.

After briefly falling to the ground, the officer quickly gets on the horn and calls for medical assistance.

Authorities said the police officer and the pulled-over driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The teen driver and two other juveniles in the car sustained minor injuries. The teen driver was charged with reckless driving, the most serious misdemeanor a driver can be charged with.

Police said that teens have been handed 62% more speeding tickets in the county so far this year. Further, 98% more teens have been ticketed for disobeying stop signs or red lights, and 181% more teens have been ticketed for failure to pay full time and attention.

Fairfax County has recorded eight fatal crash victims in 2023, police said, with three of those fatalities being caused by teen drivers.

