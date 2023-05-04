NEWS AND OPINION:

A round of applause, please,for The Washington Times’ own Bill Gertz — whose work has been recognized on a global scale. Mr. Gertz was named on a new list titled “The 20 Best Communism Books of All Time,” just issued by BookAuthority.com, a notable source for such judgments.

The honored book that he authored is titled “Deceiving the Sky: Inside Communist China’s Drive for Global Supremacy,” published in 2019 by Encounter Books. It is meticulous, intriguing and sobering.

“The United States’ approach to China since the Communist regime in Beijing began the period of reform and opening in the 1980s was based on a promise that trade and engagement with China would result in a peaceful, democratic state. Forty years later the hope of producing a benign People’s Republic of China utterly failed,” the publisher noted in advance notes for the book.

Mr. Gertz, by the way, is the author of 11 books and is the national security correspondent and “Inside the Ring” columnist for The Washington Times. Find him at GertzFile.com.

LAUREN BOEBERT’S INNOVATION

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, is setting a handy example for fellow lawmakers by offering “mobile office hours” for her constituents in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District — a very large area.

“Even with three physical locations for permanent District offices, it is still quite a long drive for some folks to get the help they need. To alleviate this concern, our office has hosted mobile office hours in every county in the District. The mobile office hours are held at a casual desk set up for walk-in appointments at local libraries, town halls, coffee shops, community centers, and other public locations,” noted a written statement to Inside the Beltway, courtesy of Ms. Boebert’s office in the nation’s capital.

And the stats: Ms. Boebert’s office has devoted 188 “mobile” office hours in every county in her District, assisted 1,897 people, and returned over $2,491,582.09 to constituents, according to her office.

ABOUT THAT CORONATION

There are some royal jitters afoot, some say.

“Before the most important moment of his life, it’s not surprising that King Charles is suffering from some last-minute nerves. Sources close to Charles tell Vanity Fair that while he is ‘enormously excited’ about his impending coronation ceremony, he is ‘fretting’ over the number of robe changes he will have to undergo on Saturday,” the publication said in a report which includes the traditional capitalization of certain royalty-related words.

“In accordance with tradition, Their Majesties will wear two different sets of robes during the coronation service: the Robes of State and the Robes of Estate. Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will don the Robes of State upon their arrival at Westminster Abbey, and the Robes of Estate (which are traditionally more personalized in design) on their departure, following the coronation service,” Vanity Fair said.

Also part of the wardrobe: the Coronation Sword Belt, Coronation Glove and Imperial Mantle.

“The King and Queen are definitely nervous. It’s the logistics that are worrying them more than anything else. They’re worried about how it will all play out just as anyone else would be,” an unnamed source told the magazine.

THE CURTAIN GOES UP

Let us pause to cheer for Richard Viguerie — truly a longtime conservative stalwart, political strategist who pioneered and perfected the use of direct mail during political campaigns. He continues to be a significant presence, appearing this week at the Leadership Institute — a non-profit group located in Arlington, Virginia — alongside fellow conservative activist Morton Blackwell, founder and president of that organization.

At 89 years of age, the remarkable Mr. Viguerie also now has a noteworthy calling as a stage actor, cast in the classic play “Our Town” at a venue in scenic Castleton, Virginia.

“I live 5-minutes from the Opera House at Castleton Festival, founded by famed Maestro Lorin Maazel, and his wife Dietlinde Turban Maazel. I regularly attend events there and in 2015 performed in a production of Thornton Wilder’s ‘Our Town’ as the savant Professor Willard,” Mr. Viguerie tells Inside the Beltway in a written statement.

“I’ve also played Cardinal Bellarmine in James Reston’s ‘Galileo’s Torch,’ and General John Belle Hood in James Reston’s ‘Sherman, the Peacemaker’ in an open-air theatre also in Rappahannock County,” he continued.

“The last performance at the theatre in Little Washington of ‘Our Town’ is this coming Sunday, May 7, where again I play Professor Willard, as well as a dead person in the cemetery scene in Act III,” Mr. Viguerie noted.

Visit him at GoRightGoBig.com.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 83% of U.S. adults are dissatisfied with the way things are going in the U.S. today; 96% of Republicans, 83% of independents and 69% of Democrats agree.

• 72% of non-Whites and 88% of Whites also agree.

• 16% overall are satisfied; 4% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

• 25% of non-Whites and 11% of Whites also agree.

• 1% don’t know or refused to answer; 0% of Republicans, 2% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

• 3% of non-Whites and 1% of Whites also agree.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll of 1,103 U.S. adults conducted April 3-25.

• Contact Jennifer Harper at jharper@washingtontimes.com.

