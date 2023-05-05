President Biden on Friday defended his son, Hunter Biden, brushing off the slew of investigations targeting him and insisting he’s done nothing wrong.

Hunter Biden is under investigation on multiple fronts. The Justice Department is pursuing potential charges of tax fraud and lying on a firearms application. House Republicans are looking into his questionable overseas business deals, and Hunter Biden is also at the center of a child support case in Arkansas.

Despite the controversies surrounding his son, the president defended Hunter Biden.

“My son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him,” Mr. Biden said in an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

Federal prosecutors in Delaware are said to be nearing a decision on whether to charge Hunter Biden with tax and firearms violations after a four-year criminal investigation.

Hunter Biden could face two misdemeanor counts of failure to file taxes, a single felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense, and a gun charge that is also a potential felony.

He has denied wrongdoing in the tax case, insisting he handled the situation “legally and appropriately.”

The White House has dismissed claims by an IRS special agent who says he has information about the agency’s mishandling of, and political interference in, the Hunter Biden probe. The agent is seeking whistleblower status.

