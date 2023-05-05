Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland says he will spend this month considering whether he will run for the Senate seat opened up by retiring Sen. Ben Cardin.

Mr. Raskin, a Democrat who is undergoing cancer treatment, outlined his plans in an interview with TIME magazine.

“After five months of chemo, I am taking the month of May to seriously investigate the 2024 election, the Senate, the House and the role I can best play in Democratic victory and progress in the country,” Mr. Raskin said.

Mr. Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, raised his profile by serving as a manager during the second impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump and being a member of the House select committee on Jan. 6.

He represents a district in the Maryland suburbs north and northwest of Washington.

As Mr. Raskin weighs a run, other Democrats are lining up to replace Mr. Cardin.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando, a progressive Democrat, said Tuesday he plans to run, and Rep. David Trone launched his bid with a video focusing on his work to address criminal justice issues and the opioid crisis.

On the Republican side, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan disappointed GOP leaders by declaring he is not interested in becoming a senator.

