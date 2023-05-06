Law enforcement has offered an $11,000 reward for help identifying the four suspects involved in the robbery of the Dominion Defense gun store in Springfield, Virginia.

The robbers nabbed 53 guns, a mix of handguns and longer guns, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on April 29, breaking in via a small opening above the store’s door. Surveillance footage depicted three masked men going inside the store, while a fourth worked as a lookout.

After the job was done, the quartet fled in a gray Acura four-door sedan without a license plate.

The 53 guns stolen came out of the store’s inventory, and guns that individuals are selling through the store via consignment were untouched, Dominion Defense employees explained to WJLA-TV.

The reward announced Thursday is split between three groups — the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which is putting up $5,000, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is also putting up $5,000, and the Fairfax County Police Department, which is offering $1,000.

“More often than not, stolen firearms are used in a crime of violence that often leads to someone being injured or killed. Therefore, we call upon the community to provide any additional information that will assist us in locating and holding all involved accountable,” ATF Washington Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Weddel said.

Those with information are asked to call either the West Springfield Police District at 703-644-7377, or to call the ATF tip line at 1-888-283-8477.

