Prince Harry did not stick around after the coronation of his father, King Charles III, and stepmother, Queen Camilla.

The King’s estranged son, who is the Duke of Sussex, was headed back to the United States within an hour of the historic ceremony in Westminster Abbey, according to media reports. He did not attend the reception following the coronation, nor was he invited onto the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet thousands of well wishers alongside his brother, William and sister-in-law Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Reporters spotted Harry’s car leaving London following the historic event. He is expected to quickly return to the United States to help celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Prince Harry attended his father’s coronation without wife Megan Markle and did not sit in the front row with his brother and other “working” royals. Instead, he was seated three rows back and partly obscured by a feathered hat worn by his aunt, Princess Anne.

His speedy departure was planned.

British media reported Prince Harry planned to be in his home country for just 24 hours.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have been estranged from the royal family since stepping down from official duties three years ago. The two have publicly criticized the royals in several interviews and in Prince Harry’s book, “Spare.”

