Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona independent who last year ditched the Democratic Party, ruled out Sunday the idea that she’d ever join the GOP.

Despite dropping the ‘D’ beside her name, Ms. Sinema still caucuses with Democrats, allowing them to have a one-seat majority in the Senate.

“I’m laughing because I literally just spent time explaining how broken the two parties are,” she said in a rare interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “You don’t go from one broken party to another.”

Ms. Sinema’s interview marks a departure from her longtime refusal to speak to reporters on Capitol Hill. But it comes as she faces long reelection odds next year as an independent, according to polls.

She defended her work as an independent, arguing that her time spent crafting bipartisan deals in Washington will be rewarded by voters back home.

“Arizonans know this, that over the last two years in addition to being unwilling to march along the party line as I was told to do, what I did instead, was forge meaningful bipartisan relationships with folks across the political spectrum and passed incredible legislation that has changed the lives of Arizonans and will continue to do so for years to come,” Ms. Sinema said.

