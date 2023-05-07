Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona independent who left the Democratic Party last year, dodged questions in an interview aired Sunday on whether she will seek reelection in 2024 to a second term, as polls suggest she faces long odds against Republican and Democratic challengers.

“I’m not here to talk about politics today,” she told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I’m not here to talk about elections today.”

Ms. Sinema still caucuses with Democrats, acting as a key member for the party’s one-seat majority. But polling suggests she will not survive reelection in a three-way race against challengers from both sides of the aisle in a battleground state.

Although keeping her future political ambitions private, Ms. Sinema’s remarks throughout the interview could be interpreted as someone gearing up for a reelection fight. The televised interview provided a rare glimpse into the first-term senator’s opinion on a host of current political issues because of her longtime refusal to speak to reporters on Capitol Hill.

“I want to stay focused on the work that I’m doing,” Ms. Sinema said. “I don’t get up and go to work every day so that people can say, you know, ‘Is she running again or not?’ That’s just not my concern. What I want is to deliver real meaningful results. It’s what I’ve done for 20 years. It’s what I intend to continue doing.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.